Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

UAE vaccination rate nears 100 per cent

Dhanusha Gokulan (Principal Correspondent)/Dubai
dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com Filed on September 21, 2021
KT file photo

91% of the country’s population have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine

Globally, the UAE has the highest number of people who have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, placing it on top of the latest rankings, the government’s health sector announced Tuesday.

A total of 91 per cent of the country’s population has received at least one jab, said Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson of the UAE health Sector, citing statistics posted by the Our World in Data website.

ALSO READ:

Covid-19: UAE records 62% drop in daily cases

UAE: 62,694 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Abu Dhabi residents scramble to get Covid-19 booster shot ahead of deadline

“At least 80.38 per cent of the country’s population has taken both doses of the vaccine, according to Our World in Data, ranking UAE second in the world,”Dr Al Hosani said during the weekly Covid-19 briefing.

The UAE is closely followed by Portugal, where the number of fully vaccinated people is at 81.2 per cent. At least 87 per cent of Portugal’s population have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The UAE was ranked third in the world when it comes to the number of coronavirus tests performed per 1,000 people in countries with populations greater than one million, according to Our World in Data.

“These numbers include tests done from the start of the pandemic until September 12,” said Dr Hosani.

“The number of Covid-19 cases in the UAE has decreased by 60 per cent compared to August 2020, thus registering the lowest percentage in the number of infections in a year,” she added.

ALSO READ: Covid-19 infection rate dips to 0.2% in Abu Dhabi

The health sector spokesperson said the UAE's success in the fight against the pandemic can be attributed to the robust national vaccination campaign and the society’s adherence to safety regulations.

“Vaccines generally contribute to preventing infection and complications of the disease, admission to hospitals, reducing hospital stays, and not needing ventilators compared to the unvaccinated group of people,” she added.

author

Dhanusha Gokulan

Originally from India, Dhanusha Gokulan has been working as a journalist for over ten years. For Khaleej Times, she covers NRI affairs, civil aviation, and immigration issues among other things. She completed her BA in Journalism, Economics and English Literature from Mangalore University in 2008 and is currently pursuing her MA in Leadership and Innovation in Contemporary Media at the American University in Dubai. In her spare time, she dabbles with some singing/songwriting, loves food, and is mom to an over-enthusiastic Labrador retriever. Tweet at her @shootsprintrite.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210805&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210809596&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 