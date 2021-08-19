UAE: 59,727 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

National Sterilisation Programme in Abu Dhabi ends today.

The UAE has administered 59,727 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 17.5 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 177.61 per 100 people.

The National Sterilisation Programme in Abu Dhabi will conclude today, Thursday, August 19.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said the movement restrictions implemented from midnight till 5am have achieved its objective. The committee thanked the public for its cooperation and advised all residents to continue to adhere to Covid safety measures to protect public health and safety.

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Department of Health (DoH) is providing Covid-19 vaccines for children, senior citizens and residents, and the required booster dose, without prior booking at all SEHA vaccination centres.

The regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, has confirmed that the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 3 to 17, Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 12 and above, the Covid-19 booster vaccine shot for individuals who have received their second dose and Covid-19 vaccines for senior citizens and residents are now available via walk-in at all SEHA vaccination centres across Abu Dhabi.