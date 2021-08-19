Covid-19 in UAE: National Sterilisation Programme in Abu Dhabi ends today
The committee thanked the public for its cooperation, advised residents to adhere to Covid safety measures.
The National Sterilisation Programme in Abu Dhabi will conclude today, Thursday, August 19.
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said the movement restrictions implemented from midnight till 5am have achieved its objective.
Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has announced the National Sterilisation Programme has achieved its objectives and will conclude today, Thursday, 19 August 2021. pic.twitter.com/vlADRCaMAT— (@admediaoffice) August 19, 2021
The committee thanked the public for its cooperation and advised all residents to continue to adhere to Covid safety measures to protect public health and safety.
