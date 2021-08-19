Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: National Sterilisation Programme in Abu Dhabi ends today

Staff Report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on August 19, 2021

(Wam file)

The committee thanked the public for its cooperation, advised residents to adhere to Covid safety measures.


The National Sterilisation Programme in Abu Dhabi will conclude today, Thursday, August 19.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said the movement restrictions implemented from midnight till 5am have achieved its objective.

The committee thanked the public for its cooperation and advised all residents to continue to adhere to Covid safety measures to protect public health and safety.




