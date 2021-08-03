UAE: 52,391 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Children in the age group 3-17 years can now be given the Sinopharm vaccine jabs in UAE.
The UAE has administered 52,391 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
" 52,391 "#_19" 24 16,884,412 .# pic.twitter.com/eJ0n8298pI— (@wamnews) August 3, 2021
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 16.8 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 170.7 per 100 people.
Children in the age group 3-17 years can now be given the Sinopharm vaccine jabs, the UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Monday, August 2.
The ministry announced that the approval of the emergency registration of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for children comes after conducting extensive clinical trials and evaluations. The administration of the vaccine is based on the emergency use authorisation and local evaluations which are in line with the approved regulations.
The Sinopharm immune bridge study that was launched in Abu Dhabi in June this year saw the participation of 900 children.
Combining AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine with a second dose from either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna’s jab provides “good protection”, Denmark’s State Serum Institute said.
A growing number of countries are looking at switching to different Covid-19 vaccines for second doses, a measure particularly necessary in Denmark after health authorities discontinued inoculations with AstraZeneca’s vaccine in April over rare side-effect concerns.
More than 144,000 Danes, mostly frontline personnel in the health sector and the elderly, received their first jab with AstraZeneca’s vaccine but were subsequently vaccinated with either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna’s shots.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in...
The vaccination drive from August 7 will be led by tens of thousands... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: ICA nod must for travel from...
The approval can be obtained from the ICA website. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi schools boost drive to get students...
Campuses are ready to welcome pupils back for face-to-face learning. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Pregnant woman battles Covid-19 twice to...
The Filipina expat was 31 weeks pregnant when she started... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Exemptions for stranded residents...
The rule comes into effect from August 5, 2021. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: ICA nod must for travel from...
The approval can be obtained from the ICA website. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Pregnant woman battles Covid-19 twice to...
The Filipina expat was 31 weeks pregnant when she started... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Have you spotted Expo 2020 logo on Dubai's...
The words 'Expo 2020 Dubai' can be seen emblazoned on the sandy... READ MORE
News
Etihad suspends Saudi flights ‘until further notice’