UAE: 51,290 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The UAE has administered 51,290 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 16.9 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 171.23 per 100 people.

Stranded UAE residents fully vaccinated against Covid-19 are among the new categories allowed to return from six countries from where passenger entry is suspended. The exemptions are applicable to travellers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced earlier today that residents should have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE. The second dose should have been taken at least 14 days prior to travel.

Meanwhile, Undergoing a rapid Covid test before boarding a plane is one of the requirements for stranded UAE residents to return from six countries, including India and Pakistan. Residents who have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE; and vaccinated and unvaccinated health workers, teachers, humanitarian cases and those employed in federal and local government agencies can fly to the UAE from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda from August 5.

In addition to a PCR test taken 48 hours prior to departure, these residents also need to undergo a rapid test before boarding their flights, according to a circular issued by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority to airlines.

As reported by Khaleej Times earlier, all four international airports in Kerala, India, have already installed rapid PCR testing stations. In Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode, and Kannur, airports have set up the infrastructure and hired the workforce to conduct the tests for UAE-bound passengers.