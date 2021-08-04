India-UAE flights: These airports have rapid Covid testing facilities

The test is one of the requirements for stranded UAE residents who have recently been allowed to return.

Undergoing a rapid Covid test before boarding a plane is one of the requirements for stranded UAE residents to return from six countries, including India and Pakistan.

Residents who have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE; and vaccinated and unvaccinated health workers, teachers, humanitarian cases and those employed in federal and local government agencies can fly to the UAE from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda from August 5.

In addition to a PCR test taken 48 hours prior to departure, these residents also need to undergo a rapid test before boarding their flights, according to a circular issued by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority to airlines.

As reported by Khaleej Times earlier, all four international airports in Kerala, India, have already installed rapid PCR testing stations.

In Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode, and Kannur, airports have set up the infrastructure and hired the workforce to conduct the tests for UAE-bound passengers.

The tests costs about Rs2,500 (Dh125).

Additionally, sources at the Airport Authority of India (AAI) — which manages 34 international airports in the country — had earlier told Khaleej Times that the rapid PCR testing facility is also available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mangaluru, and Ahmedabad.