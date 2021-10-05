UAE: 44,793 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Over 20.2 million vaccines have been administered in the country so far.
The UAE has administered 44,793 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 20.2 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 204.98 per 100 people.
Authorities in Abu Dhabi have approved the blue schools initiative, which allows all schools in the emirate to relax measures and return to normal operations based on vaccination rates.
To be implemented from the second term of the current academic year, the blue schools initiative recognises vaccination as the key path to recovery, re-emphasises transparency, and enhances the learning and social experience of students.
Meanwhile, weekly negative PCR test result mandatory for some students attending on-site classes. A routine seven-day negative PCR result is now required for unvaccinated private school students aged 12 and above attending on-site classes in Abu Dhabi.
For fully vaccinated pupils, a negative PCR test every after 30 days will enable them to attend in-person lessons, according to updated school rules that came into effect this month.
Parents were informed of the revised guidelines in circulars issued earlier. All students aged 16 and above must be fully vaccinated to attend physical learning. Unvaccinated pupils without a medical exemption cannot be allowed at school campuses, according to the rules.
The #UAE has administered 20,273,265 doses of the #Covid19Vaccine to date, authorities announced.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) October 5, 2021
Official data released on Tuesday, Oct 5, said 44,793 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. The net dose rate is 204.98 per 100 people.#COVID19 #vaccine pic.twitter.com/ynN51PiyTs
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 44,793 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
Over 20.2 million vaccines have been administered in the country so... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Schools to relax rules based on student...
They will be able to gradually reduce social distancing requirements... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: PCR tests mandatory for some attending on-...
Private school pupils returned to campuses for physical learning from ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 176 Covid-19 cases, 258 recoveries, 1 ...
The new cases were detected through 364,265 additional tests READ MORE
-
News
How UAE residents managed without WhatsApp,...
Those few hours of outage have been an eye-opener for many families. READ MORE
-
Transport
Sharjah: Smart project to ease traffic jams
Latest technology used in traffic signals to check and identify... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Schools to relax rules based on student...
They will be able to gradually reduce social distancing requirements... READ MORE
-
Europe
Russian crew blast off to film first movie in...
The movie’s plot, which has been mostly kept under wraps, will... READ MORE
Technology
WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram down for users
4 October 2021
Weather
UAE on full alert as Cyclone Shaheen hits region
4 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
35 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?