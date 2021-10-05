Covid in Abu Dhabi: Schools to relax rules based on student vaccination rates
They will be able to gradually reduce social distancing requirements and mask-wearing protocols
Authorities in Abu Dhabi have approved the blue schools initiative, which allows all schools in the emirate to relax measures and return to normal operations based on vaccination rates.
To be implemented from the second term of the current academic year, the blue schools initiative recognises vaccination as the key path to recovery, re-emphasises transparency, and enhances the learning and social experience of students.
Schools will be tiered based on student vaccination rates. Higher vaccinated schools will be able to gradually relax measures, including reduced social distancing requirements, relaxed mask-wearing protocols, increased classroom and school transport capacity, and a return to extra-curricular activities, in-school events and field trips.
The four tiers are as follows:
> ‘Orange’ for schools with less than 50 per cent of students vaccinated
> ‘Yellow’ for schools with 50-60 per cent of students vaccinated
> ‘Green’ for schools with 65-84 per cent of students vaccinated
> ‘Blue’ for schools with 85 per cent and above students vaccinated
Free vaccines are available for children at various vaccination centres across Abu Dhabi, including the dedicated children’s vaccination centre at ADNEC.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is available for children aged 12 and over, whilechildren aged three years and above can opt for the Sinopharm jab.
