UAE: 41,035 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
The total doses administered now stand at 20.7 million.
The UAE has administered 41,0345 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 20.7 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 209.95 per 100 people.
ALSO READ:
>> New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads
From today, October 19, fully vaccinated travellers from eight countries will be able to enter Singapore without quarantine, as the business hub eases restrictions and gears up to live with the coronavirus.
The city-state initially fought the pandemic by shutting borders, as well as with lockdowns of varying intensity and aggressive contact tracing. But with more than 80 per cent of the population fully vaccinated, authorities in the global aviation hub are keen to revive the economy.
They opened travel lanes for vaccinated passengers from Brunei and Germany in September, and has expanded the scheme from Tuesday to eight more countries — namely, Britain, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the United States.
Meanwhile, unvaccinated tennis stars are unlikely to get visas to play in the Australian Open, a local official warned Tuesday, throwing defending champion Novak Djokovic’s participation into serious doubt.
Victoria state premier Dan Andrews said he expected no exceptions from Australia’s Covid-19 vaccine rules for players competing in January’s Grand Slam.
“I don’t think an unvaccinated tennis player is going to get a visa to come into this country,” Andrews said. “The virus doesn’t care what your tennis ranking is or how many Grand Slams you’ve won."
World number one Djokovic has publicly voiced opposition to vaccines and refused to say whether he is vaccinated against the coronavirus.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 41,035 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
The total doses administered now stand at 20.7 million. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 122 Covid-19 cases, 157 recoveries, 2 ...
The new cases were detected through 327,338 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Online child abuse spiked during pandemic, says...
Nearly half of the survey respondents from the Mena region have... READ MORE
-
Sports
Covid-19: Unvaccinated players 'unlikely' to get...
The virus doesn’t care what your tennis ranking is or how many... READ MORE
-
UAE Holidays 2021
Free public parking announced in some parts of...
A top official said the authority would be carrying out inspections... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: Motorists to receive parking violation ...
Motorists who pay e-ticket fines within 30 days of issuance will... READ MORE
-
Telecom
Gitex 2021: Should internet access be made free...
The senior official spoke of how critical online services became... READ MORE
-
News
Look: This Mercedes-Benz car at Gitex 2021 can...
The vehicle boasts all the latest bells and whistles READ MORE
News
UAE: Now, apply for your Golden Visa at Gitex 2021
18 October 2021
News
UAE ranked fourth best place to live and work, says global study
19 October 2021
Education
CBSE announces Term 1 exam dates for Grades 10, 12
18 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
2 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end