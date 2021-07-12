UAE: 34,536 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Viral vector and mRNA vaccines provide 90 per cent protection against the Delta strain of the coronavirus, a scientist said.
The UAE has administered 34,536 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 15.9 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 161.46 per 100 people.
34,536 doses of #COVID19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP. #TogetherWeRecover #WamNews pic.twitter.com/2n2CgsQ2bN— WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) July 12, 2021
Viral vector and mRNA vaccines, including Russia's Sputnik V, provide 90 per cent protection against the new Delta strain of the coronavirus, Head of the Novosibirsk State University's Laboratory and corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) Sergey Netesov told Sputnik on Sunday.
Dr Anthony Fauci made statement's on Monday that concurred with the findings. The top infectious diseases expert said that the shots available in the US - of which Pfizer-BioNTech, an mRNA vaccine, is one- offered protection against the "nasty variant."
Menawhile, Israel said on Sunday it will begin offering a third dose of Pfizer Inc’s vaccine to adults with weak immune systems but it was still weighing whether to make the booster available to the general public.
