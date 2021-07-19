UAE: 16,905 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Covid-19 vaccination centres in Dubai to remain closed during the Eid Al Adha holidays
The UAE has administered 16,905 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 16.3 million. This takes the rate of doses to 165.5 per 100 people.
Muslim pilgrims vaccinated against Covid-19 gathered on Sunday for the annual Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, which has barred worshippers from abroad for a second year running due to the pandemic and has also restricted entry from inside the kingdom.
Sixty thousand Saudi citizens and residents are performing the pilgrimage, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it, compared with some 2.5 million in 2019.
Meanwhile fully vaccinated passengers travelling to Doha, Qatar, will not need to quarantine on arrival, budget Indian carrier Air India Express has said on Sunday.
In a post on its official Twitter handle, the airline said: "Passengers who are fully vaccinated shall be exempted from the mandatory quarantine on arrival in Doha, provided the vaccines are approved by the Ministry of Public Health."
