Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

No quarantine for fully vaccinated passengers to Doha: Air India Express

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on July 18, 2021

The vaccines should be approved by Qatar health ministry.


Fully vaccinated passengers travelling to Doha, Qatar, will not need to quarantine on arrival, budget Indian carrier Air India Express has said.

In a post on its official Twitter handle, the airline said: "Passengers who are fully vaccinated shall be exempted from the mandatory quarantine on arrival in Doha, provided the vaccines are approved by the Ministry of Public Health."

At least 14 days should have passed after receiving the second dose (if the vaccine is of two doses) or one dose (if it is a single-dose vaccine), the airline added.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210517&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210519199&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 