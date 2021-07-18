No quarantine for fully vaccinated passengers to Doha: Air India Express
The vaccines should be approved by Qatar health ministry.
Fully vaccinated passengers travelling to Doha, Qatar, will not need to quarantine on arrival, budget Indian carrier Air India Express has said.
In a post on its official Twitter handle, the airline said: "Passengers who are fully vaccinated shall be exempted from the mandatory quarantine on arrival in Doha, provided the vaccines are approved by the Ministry of Public Health."
At least 14 days should have passed after receiving the second dose (if the vaccine is of two doses) or one dose (if it is a single-dose vaccine), the airline added.
#FlyWithIX : Doha-bound passengers pic.twitter.com/KybB7cSluO— Air India Express (@FlyWithIX) July 17, 2021
-
