UAE: 16,003 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Abu Dhabi has also eased the entry rules for vaccinated citizens, residents and visitors within the UAE.

The UAE has administered 16,003 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 17.6 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 178.9 per 100 people.

Booking appointments for Covid vaccinations has just gotten easier, thanks to a new WhatsApp service rolled out by Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) on Saturday, August 21.

The service will allow citizens users to make appointments, book vaccinations, and have queries answered quickly and efficiently.

Citizens and residents can get in touch by sending a WhatsApp message to 02-4102200, the authority said.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said on Thursday that the updated rules come into effect on August 20.

According to the updated procedures, those vaccinated against Covid-19 and participants in a clinical trial can enter Abu Dhabi if they have a 'green pass' and an active E or star icon on Alhosn app.

A PCR test is required to show the E/star icon, which remains active for seven days.

No further testing after entering Abu Dhabi is required for vaccinated people who remain in the Capital.