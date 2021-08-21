Coronavirus Pandemic
Video: Now, book Covid vaccine appointments via WhatsApp in Abu Dhabi

Web report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on August 21, 2021

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) introduced a similar service in May this year.


Booking appointments for Covid vaccinations has just gotten easier, thanks to a new WhatsApp service rolled out by Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) on Saturday.

The service will allow citizens users to make appointments, book vaccinations and have queries answered quickly and efficiently.

Citizens and residents can get in touch by sending a WhatsApp message to 02-4102200, the authority said.

The initiative has been undertaken in the interests of enhancing patient experience and easing access to services, it added.

In May this year, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) introduced a similar service, explaining that the WhatsApp hotline utilises artificial intelligence to facilitate the booking of appointments.




