Abu Dhabi eases entry rules for vaccinated residents, tourists within UAE
No PCR test required after entering the emirate with a green pass and an active E or star icon on Alhosn
Abu Dhabi has updated the procedure to enter the emirate from other emirates for vaccinated citizens, residents and visitors. The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said on Thursday that the updated rules come into effect on August 20.
According to the updated procedures, those vaccinated and participants in a clinical trial can enter Abu Dhabi if they have green pass and an active E or star icon on Alhosn app. A PCR test is required to show the E/star icon, which remains active for seven days.
No further testing after entering Abu Dhabi is required for those vaccinated and participants in a clinical trial with green pass and an active E or star icon on Alhosn if remaining in the emirate. Visitors from abroad should also follow the relevant travel protocol.
The current testing procedures for those unvaccinated to enter the emirate remains the same. This requires a PCR test within 48 hours of entry or a DPI test within 24 hours of entry, as well as multiple additional tests if remaining in the emirate.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi eases entry rules for vaccinated...
No PCR test required after entering the emirate with a green pass and ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Abu Dhabi residents express happiness...
The restrictions were in place between midnight and 5am. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Indigo to commence India-UAE flights from August...
This comes hours after the airline had issued a statement saying all... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Spain orders end to Barcelona virus...
High Court of Justice of Catalonia says the measure not justified. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi eases entry rules for vaccinated...
No PCR test required after entering the emirate with a green pass and ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Indigo to commence India-UAE flights from August...
This comes hours after the airline had issued a statement saying all... READ MORE
-
News
Afghan evacuees touch down in UAE on way to new...
Dozens of passengers wait at departure gates during a stopover ahead... READ MORE
-
News
Meet this UK teenager who holidays only in the UAE
The teenager has flown to the UAE a total of 26 times. READ MORE
News
UAE: VPN downloads rise in 2021; Dh2 million fine for misuse