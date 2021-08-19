Abu Dhabi eases entry rules for vaccinated residents, tourists within UAE

No PCR test required after entering the emirate with a green pass and an active E or star icon on Alhosn

Abu Dhabi has updated the procedure to enter the emirate from other emirates for vaccinated citizens, residents and visitors. The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said on Thursday that the updated rules come into effect on August 20.

According to the updated procedures, those vaccinated and participants in a clinical trial can enter Abu Dhabi if they have green pass and an active E or star icon on Alhosn app. A PCR test is required to show the E/star icon, which remains active for seven days.

No further testing after entering Abu Dhabi is required for those vaccinated and participants in a clinical trial with green pass and an active E or star icon on Alhosn if remaining in the emirate. Visitors from abroad should also follow the relevant travel protocol.

The current testing procedures for those unvaccinated to enter the emirate remains the same. This requires a PCR test within 48 hours of entry or a DPI test within 24 hours of entry, as well as multiple additional tests if remaining in the emirate.