UAE: 101,234 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The UAE has administered 101,234 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 13.7 million. This takes the rate of doses to per 139.38 per 100 people.

People living in Abu Dhabi on expired residency or entry visas, including expired visit visas, can now receive free Covid-19 vaccines. Importantly, now “any type of formal identification, even if expired, can be used to register at the designated vaccination centres.” Such a move is primarily targeting those who are now without jobs and have had their visas of any type expired amid the pandemic crisis. Violators who will benefit include those on expired entry permits be it visit or tourist visas.

G7 leaders will agree to expand global Covid vaccine manufacturing to provide at least one billion doses to the world through sharing and financing schemes, Britain said Thursday. The UK, which is hosting the big powers’ gathering in southwest England, added it would donate at least 100 million surplus doses within the next year, including five million beginning in the coming weeks.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched an electronic service, allowing visitors outside Saudi Arabia to extend the validity of their visit visas that expired due to the entry ban of travellers from 20 countries. The validity of unused visas can be extended until July 31 free of cost, the ministry said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency early Saturday.