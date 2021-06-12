Covid: Saudi Arabia allows visit visa extension for those affected by entry ban
The Kingdom announced the free service on Saturday.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched an electronic service, allowing visitors outside Saudi Arabia to extend the validity of their visas that expired due to the entry ban of travelers from 20 countries.
The validity of unused visas can be extended until July 31 free of cost, the ministry said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency early Saturday.
The electronic service, which has been launched in coordination with the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Finance, is part of the Saudi government's efforts to mitigate the effects of the precautionary measures taken to deal with the coronavirus pandemic in the Kingdom.
Covid: Visas for stranded expats to be extended for free in Saudi Arabia
According to the statement, visitors from outside the Kingdom can benefit from the service and make the necessary extension of their visas by entering the ministry's e-visa services platform here.
