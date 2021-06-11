UAE: Free Covid-19 vaccine for those with expired residency, entry visas in Abu Dhabi

Any type of formal identification, even if expired, can be used to register for the jab.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved providing free Covid-19 vaccines to everyone who has an expired residency or entry visa, for their safety and health, and in consideration of the exceptional circumstances resulting from the pandemic.

To receive the free Covid-19 vaccine, any type of formal identification, even if expired, can be used to register at the designated vaccination centres.