Three detained in Egypt after coronavirus vaccines found dumped
Images posted on social media showed piles of white boxes scattered along the water channel’s banks in Bani Mazar province
Egypt’s public prosecution said on Sunday it had ordered the arrest of three people after thousands of unused Covid-19 vaccines were found dumped along a water channel.
It said the vaccines had been allocated to the health directorate in the city of Minya, about 220km south of Cairo, where 18,400 vaccine packages with a value of more than 5 million Egyptian pounds ($319,000) were found to be missing.
An inventory found nearly 5,000 more packages had been lost from the depot because of storage at improper temperatures, a prosecution statement added. It did not give the number of doses or type of vaccine, but an earlier official statement said they were made by China’s Sinopharm.
Images posted on social media showed piles of white boxes scattered along the water channel’s banks in Bani Mazar province, north of Minya.
The vaccines that were dumped went missing after being given by an authorised pharmacist to the driver of a Health Ministry vehicle to deliver to the Minya directorate, the prosecution said.
Initial investigations held the pharmacist and an official at the directorate’s depot responsible for gross negligence, and they were ordered detained for investigations along with the driver after giving conflicting accounts, the statement said.
Egypt is aiming to vaccinate 40 million of its population of more than 100 million by the end of the year, but has struggled to ramp up its vaccination rate amid delays in supplies and some vaccine hesitancy.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Three detained in Egypt after coronavirus...
Images posted on social media showed piles of white boxes scattered... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Sydney lockdown ends after 106 days
Handful of venues planned to open to vaccinated customers. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 25,314 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
Over 20.47 million vaccines have been administered in the country so... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 111 Covid-19 cases, 191 recoveries,...
The new cases were detected through 300,887 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Holy Quran copy once owned by 3rd US President...
The rare copy was once owned by US President Thomas Jefferson. READ MORE
-
Technology
Facebook unveils new controls for kids using its...
Facebook will be introducing several features including prompting... READ MORE
-
News
Peaceful Afghanistan can unlock door to...
Dr Arif Alvi says Pakistan hopes to see an ‘inclusive... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Sheikh Mohammed thanks creators of Vision Pavilion
Dubai Ruler tours the Vision Pavilion that's based on his book, My... READ MORE
World
Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdullah
10 October 2021
News
Dubai: Bangladeshi expat wins Dh1 million at live Mahzooz draw
10 October 2021
Weather
UAE: Rainy Al Wasmi season set to begin on October 16
10 October 2021
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: Top nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer dies
10 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury