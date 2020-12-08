Taming of the flu in UK? William Shakespeare gets a Covid-19 vaccine
A famous name was on Tuesday one of the first to benefit from Britain's newly approved vaccine.
William Shakespeare from Warwickshire in England was one of the first people to receive the newly approved Covid-19 vaccine outside a clinical trial on Tuesday.
The 81-year-old had the injection at University Hospital Coventry on Tuesday, 20 miles from Stratford-Upon-Avon, the birthplace of his namesake, England's greatest dramatist and poet.
Also read: 91-year-old grandmother is first recipient of Covid-19 vaccine
Covid-19: UN makes Dec. 27 ‘Epidemic Preparedness’ day
Coronavirus: WHO against mandatory Covid-19 vaccines
Shakespeare's shot inspired Twitter users, who joked "The Taming of the Flu", "The Two Gentlemen of Corona". Some asked if Margaret Keenan was patient 1A, then was Shakespeare "Patient 2B or not 2B?".
