Suspension of flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka extended until July 15: Emirates

Dubai-based carrier Emirates has extended the suspension of flights from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka until July 15, 2021, in line with the UAE government's directives, the airline said on its website.

The airline said passengers who have connected through these countries in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE.

However, UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated Covid19 protocols are exempted from the travel restrictions.

Last week, Emirates had announced that flights from Pakistan to Dubai would remain suspended "until further notice".

The UAE had first announced the suspension of entry for travellers from Pakistan, on national and foreign flights, from 11.59pm on May 12.

