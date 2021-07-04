Emirates, Etihad suspend Saudi Arabia flights until further notice

The suspension of flights is effective from 11pm Saudi local time on July 4.

UAE airlines have suspended flights to and from Saudi Arabia starting today (Sunday, July 4) until further notice.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways and Dubai's Emirates on Sunday announced that the decision to suspend flights has been taken following the latest directive from the Saudi government to protect against coronavirus variants.

"In line with the latest directive issued by the government of Saudi Arabia, passenger travel between the UAE and Saudi Arabia has been suspended, effective from 23:00 Saudi local time on July 4, 2021, until further notice," Etihad said in a statement on its website.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia's interior ministry suspended flights to three countries including the UAE, Ethiopia, and Vietnam. Saudi citizens and residents returning from these countries will be required to quarantine for 14 days, it added.

Etihad said this is an evolving situation and is working with impacted passengers to notify them of the changes to their itineraries.

Emirates also stated that flights to and from Saudi Arabia will be suspended until further notice as instructed by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of the Kingdom.

"Customers with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as their final destination, arriving on/after July 5, 2021, will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin," it said.

Emirates' last flights to/from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on July 4, 2021 are as follows: DubaiJeddahDubai – EK2805 / EK2806; DubaiRiyadhDubai – EK2817/ EK 2818; DubaiDammamDubai – EK2821/ EK2822.

