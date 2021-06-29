Flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka suspended till July 21: Etihad
The decision has been taken due to the prevalent Covid-19 situation.
Etihad Airways on Tuesday said the suspension of passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to the UAE has been extended July 21, 2021.
This decision to extend suspension of flights has been taken following the latest UAE government’s directives to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
“Etihad will not be permitted to carry passengers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka or India. However, UAE nationals, diplomatic missions, official delegations and Golden visa holders are exempted from the UAE entry restrictions. These passengers will be subject to acceptance and quarantine conditions,” the Abu Dhabi-based carrier said in a statement to Khaleej Times.
Etihad said it will continue to operate flights to all four countries, carrying passengers from across its entire network.
Travel into Sri Lanka is not permitted from the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. However, passengers may transit through these countries from other permitted origins.
Cargo flights will continue to operate in both directions without any impact.
“Etihad is working closely with impacted guests to notify them of the changes to their itineraries,” the airline said.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Travel restrictions for passengers from GCC to...
The restrictions are applicable from June 30 until July 13. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine UAE: 87,427 doses administered in...
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Philippines to operate more repatriation flights...
The government will charter more flights depending on the... READ MORE
-
News
Covid-19 in UAE: Sri Lankan doctor gets Golden...
Dr Tuan Arfath Abdeen Yaheya’s wife and two children have also... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flights from 5 countries suspended until July 21
The decision to suspend flights has been taken in order to contain... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: New 24x7 residency visa service launched
Customers can connect with the dedicated service team and follow up... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for July 2021 announced
The fuel price committee has revised the prices for petrol and diesel. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Philippines to operate more repatriation flights...
The government will charter more flights depending on the... READ MORE
Jobs
UAE: Paid internship offers over Dh26,000 salary