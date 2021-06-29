Flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka suspended till July 21: Etihad

The decision has been taken due to the prevalent Covid-19 situation.

Etihad Airways on Tuesday said the suspension of passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to the UAE has been extended July 21, 2021.

This decision to extend suspension of flights has been taken following the latest UAE government’s directives to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

“Etihad will not be permitted to carry passengers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka or India. However, UAE nationals, diplomatic missions, official delegations and Golden visa holders are exempted from the UAE entry restrictions. These passengers will be subject to acceptance and quarantine conditions,” the Abu Dhabi-based carrier said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

Etihad said it will continue to operate flights to all four countries, carrying passengers from across its entire network.

Travel into Sri Lanka is not permitted from the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. However, passengers may transit through these countries from other permitted origins.

Cargo flights will continue to operate in both directions without any impact.

“Etihad is working closely with impacted guests to notify them of the changes to their itineraries,” the airline said.