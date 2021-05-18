Saudi airlifts Covid-positive family from India amid travel ban

Filed on May 18, 2021 | Last updated on May 18, 2021 at 08.29 am

According to the SPA, the Covid positive family was evacuated from India amid Saudi’s travel ban on the country.

All precautionary measures were taken aboard the 15-hour flight which arrived at the King Salman Air Force Base n Riyadh.

The airlift was carried out by the air medical evacuation department of the health services at the Ministry of Defence following the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabian medical air evacuation planes have thus far transported more than 70 Covid-positive cases without infecting medical or cabin crew.

The Kingdom’s ban on international flights from 20 countries, including the UAE, India and Pakistan, remains in place even after May 17, when the kingdom resumed international flights.