Covid-19: Saudi travel ban on UAE, India, Pakistan among 20 countries to stay after May 17

Yousuf Saifuddin Kapadia, Waheed Abbas/Dubai
Filed on April 22, 2021

Saudia was responding to a query posed by a Saudi resident.

Saudi Arabia’s ban on international flights from 20 countries will stay, including the UAE, India and Pakistan, even after May 17, when the kingdom will resume international flights,

This was announced by Saudi daily Arab News on Thursday, quoting Saudia, the country’s national carrier. Saudia was responding to a query posed by a Saudi resident, asking whether the travel suspension will continue.

This decision has been taken by the kingdom to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country. On Wednesday, 12 people died due to Covid-19 complications in Saudi Arabia, taking the total death toll to 6,858. The Ministry of Health reported 1,028 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior had banned flights from the following 20 countries: Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Portugal, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, UAE, UK and US.

Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry had earlier said that temporary suspension includes whoever comes from other countries if they passed through any of the 20 countries during the 14 days preceding the request to enter the Kingdom.




