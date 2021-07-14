Philippines extends travel ban on UAE, 6 other countries until July 31
The country's Inter-Agency Task Force has been tasked to review travel protocols.
The Philippine government on Wednesday announced the extension of its ban on travellers from the UAE and six other countries.
The Covid-driven travel restriction — which has been in place since May and was supposed to end on July 15 — covers India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Oman.
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the Philippines’ Inter-Agency Task Force has now been directed to review protocols and recommend testing and quarantine procedures for travellers from the seven countries.
To help stranded Filipino expats in the UAE, the Philippine government has been organising repatriation flights, giving priority to medical patients and pregnant women with no health insurance, families with children, and those with expired/expiring visas.
>> 37 pregnant women among 330 Filipinos repatriated from Abu Dhabi
Filipinos who wish to apply for repatriation may send an e-mail to the Philippine missions (atn6abudhabi@gmail.com for the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and atn@pcgdubai.ae for the Philippine Consulate-General in Dubai).
“The embassy and consulate are requesting Filipinos to shelve plans to travel home unless absolutely necessary,” the missions said in a previous statement.
