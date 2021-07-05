Philippines to send 4 special flights to UAE for stranded expats

While the July 12 flight is already fully booked, seats for three others are still open.

Four special flights funded by the Philippine government are set to repatriate expats who have been stranded in the UAE because of the extended travel restriction.

The chartered flights are scheduled on July 12, July 17, July 27 and July 30, according to an advisory released by the Philippine Embassy and Consulate-General.

While the July 12 flight is already fully booked, a number of seats for the rest are still open. However, priority will be given to the following:

> Medical patients with no insurance

> Pregnant women on their third trimester (those with no insurance)

> Families with children

> Those with expired/expiring visas (who do not have the ability to apply for a temporary visa)

Filipinos who wish to apply for repatriation may send an e-mail to the Philippine missions (atn6abudhabi@gmail.com for the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and atn@pcgdubai.ae for the Philippine Consulate-General in Dubai).

“The embassy and consulate are requesting Filipinos to shelve plans to travel home unless absolutely necessary,” the missions said in the statement.

The Philippine government has extended the ban on travellers coming from the UAE and six other countries until July 15 as part of Covid safety measures.