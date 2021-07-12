Covid-19: 37 pregnant women among 330 Filipinos repatriated from Abu Dhabi
According to the Philippines Embassy in Abu Dhabi, there will be three more flights.
More than 330 stranded Filipino expatriates have been repatriated from Abu Dhabi on Monday.
With an extension on the travel restrictions, the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs is repatriating distressed Filipinos, by operating four special flights, this month.
Sarah Arriola, the undersecretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs, noted that there were 332 repatriates.
“Among them are 22 children, 37 pregnant women, and 57 medical cases,” said Arriola.
According to the Philippines Embassy in Abu Dhabi, there will be three more flights on July 17, 27, and 30.
Priority is given to patients and pregnant women, those who are here without any insurance, families with children, those with expired visas and which will expire soon.
Where to apply for repatriation: Link
Pregnant women also need to submit a copy of fit to travel/medical certificate during online submission.
