Pakistan-Dubai flights to remain suspended until further notice: Emirates

The UAE had first announced the suspension of entry for travellers from Pakistan from 11.59pm on May 12.

Flights from Pakistan to Dubai will remain suspended "until further notice", national carrier Emirates told passengers on Saturday.

Earlier this month, the airline had informed passengers that restrictions were in place until at least July 6.

Responding to a query on Twitter about whether flights from Pakistan to the UAE had been suspended until July 21, Emirates said, "Our flights from Pakistan are suspended until further notice. We don't have any confirmed date for resumption yet. We'll update our website as soon as we have any updates."

The UAE had first announced the suspension of entry for travellers from Pakistan on national and foreign flights from 11.59pm on May 12.

Emirates recently updated its website to reflect the update, noting that passengers who have connected through Pakistan in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE.

However, it also noted that UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated COVID19 protocols will be exempt for travel.