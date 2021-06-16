Pakistan-UAE flights suspended until at least July 6: Emirates
Earlier this week, Etihad said passengers travelling from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal or Sri Lanka won't be able to enter the UAE until July 7.
Dubai’s flagship airline Emirates on Wednesday informed customers that flights from Pakistan to the UAE are suspended until at least July 6.
"We've restrictions in place on our flights from Pakistan until 6th July, which is subject to further review. Since the situations continues to remain dynamic, please check on our latest travel updates," the airline said on its Twitter account in response to a query from a passenger.
We’ve restriction in place on our flights from Pakistan until 6th July which is subject to further review. Since the situations continues to remain dynamic, please check on our latest travel updates here, https://t.co/CaFaRNnO4J. Thanks.— Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) June 16, 2021
The airline's website, however, mentions that flights are suspended until further notice.
"In line with UAE government directives, Emirates will be suspending the carriage of passengers from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to Dubai, effective 2359hrs on 12 May 2021, until further notice," the airline's website says.
Earlier this week, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad said passengers travelling from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal or Sri Lanka won't be able to enter the UAE until July 7.
A search on the website for flights to the UAE from Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore threw up a message, informing passengers about the July 7 date.
Those who have visited these countries over the past 14 days, too, won't be able to enter the UAE, the airline said.
Hi Zoobia, Yes, we've cancelled our flights from Pakistan until 06-Jul due to the travel restriction. Flights on/after 07-Jul are subject to government approval. DM us if you have more questions.https://t.co/67ooSY3Pnf— Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) June 16, 2021
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 vaccination compulsory for all public-...
Companies in the Russian capital were given one month to ensure at... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan-UAE flights suspended until at least...
Earlier this week, Etihad said passengers travelling from Pakistan,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: UAE administers 14 million doses...
Authorities have stressed that residents who are not vaccinated... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Exposure to common cold virus can protect from...
These genes trigger early-response molecules in the immune system... READ MORE
-
News
4 private universities in UAE closed: Ministry of ...
The authority also temporarily suspended the accreditation of... READ MORE
-
Jobs
Dubai govt jobs for expats; up to Dh30,000 salary
Multiple departments have listed vacancies for different positions. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan-UAE flights suspended until at least...
Earlier this week, Etihad said passengers travelling from Pakistan,... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Indian expat wins $1m raffle after trying...
Abraham Joyee won the raffle with ticket number 1,031, which he... READ MORE
News
UAE: Pakistani doctor receives 10-year golden visa