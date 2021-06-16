Pakistan-UAE flights suspended until at least July 6: Emirates

Earlier this week, Etihad said passengers travelling from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal or Sri Lanka won't be able to enter the UAE until July 7.

Dubai’s flagship airline Emirates on Wednesday informed customers that flights from Pakistan to the UAE are suspended until at least July 6.

"We've restrictions in place on our flights from Pakistan until 6th July, which is subject to further review. Since the situations continues to remain dynamic, please check on our latest travel updates," the airline said on its Twitter account in response to a query from a passenger.

The airline's website, however, mentions that flights are suspended until further notice.

"In line with UAE government directives, Emirates will be suspending the carriage of passengers from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to Dubai, effective 2359hrs on 12 May 2021, until further notice," the airline's website says.

A search on the website for flights to the UAE from Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore threw up a message, informing passengers about the July 7 date.

Those who have visited these countries over the past 14 days, too, won't be able to enter the UAE, the airline said.