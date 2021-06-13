No new work permits for expats from 'red list' countries, says Bahrain

Bahrain's Labour Market Regulatory Authority on Sunday announced that the kingdom will stop issuing new work permits for expats from 'red list' countries.

Starting May 24, Bahrain had suspended the entry of travellers coming from the countries on the red list: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. Vietnam was added to the red list on June 1, 2021.

The directive is only applicable to those outside the kingdom, the authority said on its website, adding that the directive aims to strengthen the kingdom's efforts to overcome the pandemic.