No new work permits for expats from 'red list' countries, says Bahrain
Starting May 24, Bahrain had suspended the entry of travellers coming from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.
Bahrain's Labour Market Regulatory Authority on Sunday announced that the kingdom will stop issuing new work permits for expats from 'red list' countries.
Starting May 24, Bahrain had suspended the entry of travellers coming from the countries on the red list: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. Vietnam was added to the red list on June 1, 2021.
The directive is only applicable to those outside the kingdom, the authority said on its website, adding that the directive aims to strengthen the kingdom's efforts to overcome the pandemic.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
No new work permits for expats from 'red list'...
Starting May 24, Bahrain had suspended the entry of travellers coming ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Indian schools in UAE offer hybrid model...
On-campus learners took their assessments on the school campus, while ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Saudi Arabia restricts shopping malls...
"Having received at least one vaccine shot will be a condition for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: 60 arrested for attending birthday party
Three organisers and the owner of the property have also been booked. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
No new work permits for expats from 'red list'...
Starting May 24, Bahrain had suspended the entry of travellers coming ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Indian homeopath doctor receives 10-year...
It was in 2003 when the UAE recognised homoepathy as an alternative... READ MORE
-
MENA
Haj 2021: Saudi allows women to register without...
The Kingdom has limited this year’s Haj to its citizens and... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Video: Car vanishes into well as rain batters...
The car could be seen slowly falling, front-forward, into the large,... READ MORE
News
UAE: Soon, enjoy a quarantine-free Swiss holiday
12 June 2021
News
UAE: Is it legal to use VPNs to download content?
13 June 2021
News
Special Dh1 Dubai-Manila flights announced