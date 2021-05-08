- EVENTS
New Covid rule: Movement ban begins, exemptions announced in Oman
The movement ban will begin from 7pm to 4am on Saturday night.
Oman’s Supreme Committee has released a list of the activities exempt from the movement ban that begins tonight.
According to the Times of Oman, the ban will be in place from 7pm to 4am, starting Saturday night until May 15.
All commercial activities will be prohibited throughout the day. However, there are a few exemptions:
>> Central markets for the sale of vegetables, fruits, and fish can operate with a capacity of 50 per cent
>> Central slaughterhouses with a capacity of 50 per cent
>> Petrol stations, including tire and vehicle repair inside the stations, and express shopping stores, with a maximum of three customers at a time
>> Fishing boats repair workshops and stores selling fishing accessories
>> Health institutions, including veterinary centres, pharmacies and opticians
>> Food stores
>> Construction and contracting companies, transportation and storage companies
>> Insurance companies, consulting companies of all kinds, law firms, auditing and accounting offices, translation offices, Sanad centres, shipping and customs clearance offices and postal companies.
>> Home delivery services
