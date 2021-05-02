The country will also ban commercial activity all day during the same period.

Oman has announced the cancellation of Eid prayers and Eid souqs and gatherings of any kind in public places including beaches and parks during the Eid Al Fitr holidays. This also includes a ban on family gatherings and any kind of mass celebrations during Eid.

The country has also suspended the attendance of all employees at workplaces. They are to be working from home during this period. The process is to be effective from Sunday, May 9, for all units of state administrative apparatus and other public legal activities.

The Supreme Committee in Oman has also urged the private entities to implement the process of working online and reducing the number of employees to be present in offices.

The GCC country will also be banning the movement of people and vehicles from 7 pm to 4 am from May 8 until May 15, the state news agency said on Sunday, citing the Supreme Committee for Combating Coronavirus.

Oman will also ban commercial activity all day during the same period, except for food stores, gas stations, health institutions, and pharmacies. Delivery services for all goods were also exempt.

