- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: Oman extends travel ban on India, Pakistan, Bangladesh until further notice
Oman’s Supreme Committee also suspended flights from Egypt and the Philippines.
Oman announced on Tuesday that it would suspend entry for flights coming in from Egypt and the Philippines until further notice.
According to the Oman News Agency, the Supreme Committee to deal with Covid-19 announced that the suspension would begin at 9am on May 7.
Oman also extended travel suspension until further notice for those coming from Sudan, Lebanon, South Africa, Brazil, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, the UK, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.
The Committee added that it would also bar entry for those who had passed through the two countries 14 days prior to entering Oman. Omani citizens, diplomats, health workers and their families are excluded from the restriction and will be subject to special procedures upon entry.
May 4, 2021
Also read: Oman cancels Eid Al Fitr prayers
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Oman extends travel ban on India,...
Oman’s Supreme Committee also suspended flights from Egypt and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: 8 Asiatic lions test positive for...
It is the first known instance of such a case in India. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: French oxygen generators set...
The hospital needs 1.3 million litres of oxygen daily. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Avoid CT scan in mild cases,...
One CT scan is equivalent to 300 to 400 chest X-rays," said Dr... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Fitr holiday in UAE: You could get 5 days...
Plan your break with this guide on Eid holidays. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 14-year-old gets liver donation from brother
My father passed away six months back and, as the eldest son in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
IPL suspended for this season: BCCI Vice President
The board will look to reschedule the tournament, according to Vice... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr holiday announced in UAE
The decision was announced by the Federal Authority For Government... READ MORE
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr holiday announced in UAE
4 May 2021
News
UAE: Eid Al Fitr 2021 fireworks announced
3 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
14 votes | 28 April 2021
News
UAE cloud seeding: Residents wake up to light, moderate rainfall in Capital