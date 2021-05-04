Covid-19: Oman extends travel ban on India, Pakistan, Bangladesh until further notice

Oman’s Supreme Committee also suspended flights from Egypt and the Philippines.

Oman announced on Tuesday that it would suspend entry for flights coming in from Egypt and the Philippines until further notice.

According to the Oman News Agency, the Supreme Committee to deal with Covid-19 announced that the suspension would begin at 9am on May 7.

Oman also extended travel suspension until further notice for those coming from Sudan, Lebanon, South Africa, Brazil, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, the UK, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The Committee added that it would also bar entry for those who had passed through the two countries 14 days prior to entering Oman. Omani citizens, diplomats, health workers and their families are excluded from the restriction and will be subject to special procedures upon entry.

