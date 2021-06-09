India: Goa hospitals delay Covid death reports; govt demands explanation

Up to 72 deaths reported over the past two days

With political pressure mounting and growing demands for the resignation of state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, the Goa government has asked nine private hospitals the reasons for delay in reporting Covid-19 related deaths.

Five additional Covid-related deaths were reported on Tuesday, taking the total to 14. Additionally, 72 deaths were included over the past two days as private hospitals sent in their data. Total Covid deaths now add up to 2,859 in Goa.

“The government has promised action against the hospitals, but what about action against the officials and minister responsible for maintaining this tally,” asked Rahul Mhambre, the state convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Chief minister Pramod Sawant had earlier said that the process of unlocking Goa would begin only after June 15. The state government, which has extended the curfew till June 14, is also gearing up for the third wave, said Sawant.

Referring to the high positivity rate in the state, he said it was because the state tests all patients who have Covid symptoms.