India Covid crisis: Delhi Police help 81-year-old woman, her 65-year-old son get vaccinated
Officers help senior citizens get medical treatment and other services
For hapless senior citizens, especially those who have lost their loved ones due to Covid-19, life can be tough with relatives and neighbours avoiding them fearing they could get infected with the virus.
Mercifully, there are selfless individuals including from the police force who rush to their rescue. Susheela Kaul, 81, a resident of south Delhi’s Pamposh Enclave and her 65-year-old son are thankful to the police for their help. Kaul’s husband Bansi Lal, 91, succumbed to Covid-related complications last month.
Bedridden for the past five years, Kaul was hapless as even she and her son were unable to do much. Other relatives and neighbours avoided them fearing they would get the Covid infection. When Ritesh Kumar, a Delhi police officer heard about them, he rushed an ambulance that took Bansi Lal’s body to the cremation ground and performed the last rites. The police team also cleaned the house.
Later, they realised that both Susheela and Gagan had not been vaccinated. “The woman is unable to sit up and suffers from several ailments,” Atul Kumar Thakur, the deputy commissioner of police (south), told a newspaper. “
Her son is also a senior citizen and was not vaccinated. We asked doctors if the two could get the first dose of the Covid vaccine.”
On Friday, the beat officers took the duo in a CoviVan to a hospital and got them vaccinated. The doctors also did a health check-up and sent them home. The police officers are now in regular touch with the two.
“My father passed away on May 2,” Gagan said in a video released by Delhi police.
“I contacted my neighbours and relatives to help us with the final rites, but nobody came… I suffered a lot during the pandemic. There’s no humanity left… Everyone told us there’s a curfew, but police would have allowed them to come for the cremation. They still didn’t come…”
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Tamil Nadu extends lockdown, eases some...
The state’s government announced an additional easing of curbs... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
PIA staff return bag containing gold, cash to...
The bag also contained a laptop and other valuables which the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Facebook, Instagram delete PIB factcheck...
The two posts had earlier abruptly been pulled out by the sites. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi: Covid vaccine 2nd dose available for only...
Authorities in the Kingdom have also announced those categories... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Over 34km of roads to come up in 3...
Projects will enhance efficiency of traffic flow and road safety in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India overtakes US as 172m receive first dose of ...
India has fully vaccinated just 44 million people, as against 137... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
China's Sinovac gets nod for emergency use in...
Preliminary results from Phase I and II clinical trials showed the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Delhi markets may open soon, metro likely to...
Government and private offices can start operation with 50 per cent... READ MORE