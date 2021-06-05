India Covid crisis: Delhi Police help 81-year-old woman, her 65-year-old son get vaccinated

Officers help senior citizens get medical treatment and other services

For hapless senior citizens, especially those who have lost their loved ones due to Covid-19, life can be tough with relatives and neighbours avoiding them fearing they could get infected with the virus.

Mercifully, there are selfless individuals including from the police force who rush to their rescue. Susheela Kaul, 81, a resident of south Delhi’s Pamposh Enclave and her 65-year-old son are thankful to the police for their help. Kaul’s husband Bansi Lal, 91, succumbed to Covid-related complications last month.

Bedridden for the past five years, Kaul was hapless as even she and her son were unable to do much. Other relatives and neighbours avoided them fearing they would get the Covid infection. When Ritesh Kumar, a Delhi police officer heard about them, he rushed an ambulance that took Bansi Lal’s body to the cremation ground and performed the last rites. The police team also cleaned the house.

Later, they realised that both Susheela and Gagan had not been vaccinated. “The woman is unable to sit up and suffers from several ailments,” Atul Kumar Thakur, the deputy commissioner of police (south), told a newspaper. “

Her son is also a senior citizen and was not vaccinated. We asked doctors if the two could get the first dose of the Covid vaccine.”

On Friday, the beat officers took the duo in a CoviVan to a hospital and got them vaccinated. The doctors also did a health check-up and sent them home. The police officers are now in regular touch with the two.

“My father passed away on May 2,” Gagan said in a video released by Delhi police.

“I contacted my neighbours and relatives to help us with the final rites, but nobody came… I suffered a lot during the pandemic. There’s no humanity left… Everyone told us there’s a curfew, but police would have allowed them to come for the cremation. They still didn’t come…”