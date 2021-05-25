- EVENTS
India Covid crisis: Abu Dhabi group sends 90 oxygen cylinders to New Delhi
The ISC Abu Dhabi is planning more relief measures for India.
The India Social and Cultural Centre (ISC) Abu Dhabi, in coordination with the Indian Embassy, has sent 90 oxygen-filled cylinders to Indian Red Cross Society in New Delhi.
Jojo J. Ambooken, general secretary of the ISC, said the relief measure was part of initiatives planned to help India recover from the devastating Covid-19 wave that swept the country.
“The situation continues to remain worrisome. Hospitals are still packed with patients and hence the need for oxygen supplies. We are standing by the Indian government in this fight against the pandemic.”
Ambooken expressed gratitude for the cooperation extended by the embassy.
“We thank the officials from the embassy for the seamless support for the free transportation of this medical consignment as part of the fight against the pandemic.”
Ambooken underlined that the ISC — the 2017 Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardee for community service — is planning more relief measures.
“These oxygen cylinders were donated from the relief fund of the ISC. More steps have been planned. We have to look at long-term plans as it will take some months before the situation stabilises in India,” he added.
Earlier this month, Abu Dhabi’s BAPS Hindu Mandir and other volunteer groups have also sent oxygen cylinders and other relief supplies to several Indian cities.
