Emirates extends South Africa flight suspension until at least July 6

Emirates also suspended Nigeria flights until further notice.

Dubai's Emirates airline on Monday announced that flights from South Africa will remain suspended until July 6, 2021.

This decision has been taken in line with government directives that restrict the entry of travellers originating from South Africa - into the UAE.

Daily passenger flights to Johannesburg will operate as EK763, however, outbound passenger services on EK764 remain suspended.

Customers who have been to or connected through South Africa in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai, the Dubai -based carrier said in a statement on its website.

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai last week eased travel rules for inbound passengers arriving from India, South Africa and Nigeria.

Emirates said affected flight bookings have been cancelled.

Nigeria flights suspended until further notice

“Emirates remains committed to serving our customers in South Africa, and we look forward to resuming passenger services when conditions allow. We continue to work closely with all relevant authorities in this regard and will endeavour to provide our customers with the needed support to adjust their travel plans,” said the statement.

