Covid: Fresh Dubai travel rules announced for South Africa, Nigeria
The new protocols will go into effect from June 23.
Dubai on Saturday eased travel restrictions for passengers from South Africa and Nigeria, effective Wednesday, June 23.
A slew of revised Covid protocols has been put in place to ensure continued public safety, as the emirate relaxed its previous suspension of arrivals from both countries.
ALSO READ:
>> India-Dubai flights: 6 Covid safety rules travellers need to follow
If you're travelling from either South Africa or Nigeria to Dubai, here's all you need to know:
Passengers from South Africa to Dubai:
1. Passengers should have received two doses of a vaccine approved by UAE authorities.
2. Passengers must present a negative test result for a PCR test taken within 48 hours before departure. UAE citizens are exempted.
3. All passengers must undergo a PCR test on arrival at Dubai airport.
4. Transit passengers should comply with entry protocols of the final destination.
Passengers from Nigeria to Dubai:
1. Passengers must have received a negative test result for a PCR test taken within 48 hours before departure. UAE citizens are exempted.
2. Passengers should present a negative PCR test certificate with a QR code from labs approved by the Nigerian government.
3. All passengers must undergo a PCR test on arrival at Dubai airport.
4. Transit passengers should comply with entry protocols of their final destination.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: 900 adults to be part of UAE study on...
Official says the study’s results will assist the safe return... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: UAE suspends entry for travellers from 3...
The new restrictions will go into effect from Monday, June 21. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 Delta variant in GCC: UAE doctors tell...
As WHO confirms detection of Delta variant in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Fresh Dubai travel rules announced for...
The new protocols will go into effect from June 23. READ MORE
-
News
Covid-19: UAE's Alhosn app working again after...
The app had suffered an outage on Thursday READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: UAE suspends entry for travellers from 3...
The new restrictions will go into effect from Monday, June 21. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Dubai eases travel restrictions from some...
Entry will now be permitted to residents who have received two doses... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-Dubai flights: 6 Covid rules travellers...
The Emirate’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster... READ MORE
News
Expat Indians quarantine abroad to return to UAE