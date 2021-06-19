Covid: Fresh Dubai travel rules announced for South Africa, Nigeria

The new protocols will go into effect from June 23.

Dubai on Saturday eased travel restrictions for passengers from South Africa and Nigeria, effective Wednesday, June 23.

A slew of revised Covid protocols has been put in place to ensure continued public safety, as the emirate relaxed its previous suspension of arrivals from both countries.

ALSO READ:

>> India-Dubai flights: 6 Covid safety rules travellers need to follow

If you're travelling from either South Africa or Nigeria to Dubai, here's all you need to know:

Passengers from South Africa to Dubai:

1. Passengers should have received two doses of a vaccine approved by UAE authorities.

2. Passengers must present a negative test result for a PCR test taken within 48 hours before departure. UAE citizens are exempted.

3. All passengers must undergo a PCR test on arrival at Dubai airport.

4. Transit passengers should comply with entry protocols of the final destination.

Passengers from Nigeria to Dubai:

1. Passengers must have received a negative test result for a PCR test taken within 48 hours before departure. UAE citizens are exempted.

2. Passengers should present a negative PCR test certificate with a QR code from labs approved by the Nigerian government.

3. All passengers must undergo a PCR test on arrival at Dubai airport.

4. Transit passengers should comply with entry protocols of their final destination.