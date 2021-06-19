Covid: Dubai eases travel restrictions for passengers from India, other countries

Authorities in Dubai announced a revision in procedures for travellers coming from the Republic of India, South Africa and Nigeria on Saturday.

The changes will go into effect from Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

>> For passengers from India

Entry will be permitted to residents who have received two doses of approved vaccines in the UAE.

All travellers are also required to present a negative Covid-19 test result taken within 48 hours before departure; UAE citizens are exempted.

Only QR coded PCR test result certificates are accepted.

All passengers must take a rapid PCR test 4 hours prior to flight departure.

All passengers must undergo a PCR test on arrival at Dubai Airport.

Passengers should undergo institutional quarantine until they receive their PCR test result, which is expected within 24 hours. UAE citizens and diplomats are exempted.

>> For passengers from South Africa

Passengers should have received two doses of a vaccine approved by UAE authorities.

All travellers are also required to present a negative Covid-19 test result taken within 48 hours before departure; UAE citizens are exempted.

All passengers must undergo a PCR test on arrival at Dubai Airport.

Transit passengers should comply with entry protocols of final destinations.

>> For passengers from Nigeria

Passengers required to present a negative Covid-19 test result taken within 48 hours before departure; UAE citizens are exempted.

They should present a negative PCR test certificate with a QR code from labs approved by the Nigerian government.

All passengers must undergo a PCR test on arrival at Dubai Airport.

Transit passengers should comply with entry protocols of final destinations.