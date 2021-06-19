Covid-19: UAE suspends entry for travellers from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Namibia

The new restrictions will go into effect from Monday, June 21.

The General Civil Aviation Authority and the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management has announced the suspension of entry for travellers from Liberia, Sierra Leone and Namibia.

The new restrictions will apply on all flights of national and foreign carriers, as well as transit passengers coming from these countries.

Authorities noted the suspension will go into effect on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 23:59.

Transit flights coming to the UAE and heading to these three countries will not be affected.

Flights will also continue to carry passengers from the UAE to the three countries.

Exempted categories will be allowed entry from Liberia, Sierra Leone and Namibia to the UAE with the application of precautionary measures.

These groups include UAE citizens and their first-degree relatives, diplomatic missions accredited between the UAE and the three countries, including administrators working in the embassies of the UAE in these countries and the embassies of the three countries in the UAE.

Exempted categories also include official delegations and businessmen, subject to obtaining prior approval, holders of golden and silver residency visas, holders of vital jobs according to the classification of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, and crews of foreign freight and transit flights.

Exempted categories will have to comply with preventive measures, which include a 10-day quarantine and a PCR test at the airport. They will also need to undergo tests on the 4th and 8th days of entering the country. Only tests issued by approved laboratories carrying a QR Code will be accepted.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation confirmed that travellers coming from Liberia, Sierra Leone and Namibia through other countries must have stayed a period of not less than 14 days in those countries in order to be allowed to enter the UAE.

The authority urged all passengers affected by the decision to follow up with relevant airlines to modify and schedule their flights and ensure their safe return to their final destinations without any delay or inconvenience.