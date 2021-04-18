- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai video: How RTA honoured its 'hero' taxi drivers
The initiative is meant to honour the drivers as heroes in the city’s fight against Covid.
The Roads and Transport Authority has revealed a novel initiative to honour Dubai’s taxi drivers as heroes who kept the city moving during the Covid pandemic.
ALSO READ:
>> Watch: Global Village's touching tribute to Covid frontline heroes
In a touching video posted to their social media, the RTA announced that it had previously launched a trial phase of an initiative that replaced the iconic yellow ‘TAXI’ sign on top of Dubai cabs with the names of drivers.
The initiative aims to honour drivers by giving them a sense of personal identity.
“A lot of customers ask me a lot of questions," said one driver in the video. "But they never ask my name."
"They talk about the weather, food and Dubai,” said another. “Now they know who they’re talking to.”
The initiative helped establish a personal connection between drivers and their passengers. Passengers in the video can be seen thanking their cabbies for the ride and addressing them by name.
DON'T MISS:
>> Video: Dubai worker misses birth of child for city's fight against Covid
“I used to think that ‘Taxi’ was just another means of transport. Today, I met Ibrahim,” said one passenger, speaking about how the move helped passengers see the person behind the wheel.
The video encouraged passengers around the city to get to know the drivers and share their stories with the hashtag “WhosYourCabbie".
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Indian rupee may fall to 20.6 vs dirham due to...
Pressure builds on the currency, despite a surge in India’s... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid UAE: 30 eateries shut in three months for...
As many as 139 food outlets were fined for not adhering to Covid-19... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India under siege, hospitals overwhelmed
India reported 261,500 new cases, taking the total caseload to nearly ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid live: Global cases top 140.6m; new travel...
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10...
The men were armed with knives and wooden bats READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested