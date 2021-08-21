Dubai travel: Flights from Nigeria starting August 29, says Emirates

Earlier this month, authorities had announced that UAE residents stranded in six restricted countries could return to the emirates.

Flights from Nigeria are available for booking from August 29, according to Dubai-based carrier Emirates.

Earlier this month, authorities had announced that UAE residents stranded in six countries from where passenger entry was suspended — including Nigeria — could return to the emirates.

However, Emirates later announced that flights to and from Nigeria would remain suspended until August 20.

"Customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai. Affected flight bookings have been cancelled," the airline had said at the time.

Responding to a social media user on Saturday, a customer service representative stated, "The first flight available from Nigeria is on the 29th of August."

Hi there, the first flight available from Nigeria is on the 29th of August. Please continue to monitor our website https://t.co/mZc3vfOTJ0 for travel updates and flight availability. Feel free to DM us if you have more questions https://t.co/67ooSY3Pnf — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) August 21, 2021

The representative, however, also reminded the asker to continue monitoring the airline's official website for travel updates and flight availability.