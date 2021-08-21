Dubai travel: Flights from Nigeria starting August 29, says Emirates
Earlier this month, authorities had announced that UAE residents stranded in six restricted countries could return to the emirates.
Flights from Nigeria are available for booking from August 29, according to Dubai-based carrier Emirates.
Earlier this month, authorities had announced that UAE residents stranded in six countries from where passenger entry was suspended — including Nigeria — could return to the emirates.
However, Emirates later announced that flights to and from Nigeria would remain suspended until August 20.
"Customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai. Affected flight bookings have been cancelled," the airline had said at the time.
Responding to a social media user on Saturday, a customer service representative stated, "The first flight available from Nigeria is on the 29th of August."
Hi there, the first flight available from Nigeria is on the 29th of August. Please continue to monitor our website https://t.co/mZc3vfOTJ0 for travel updates and flight availability. Feel free to DM us if you have more questions https://t.co/67ooSY3Pnf— Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) August 21, 2021
The representative, however, also reminded the asker to continue monitoring the airline's official website for travel updates and flight availability.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 60,942 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
Three new drive-through Covid-19 centres have opened in Abu... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai travel: Flights from Nigeria starting...
Earlier this month, authorities had announced that UAE residents... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: New Covid vaccine service rolled out
The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) introduced a similar service in May... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Full list: UAE announces fines of up to Dh50,000...
Fines specified for violating quarantine instructions; non-compliance ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Full list: UAE announces fines of up to Dh50,000...
Fines specified for violating quarantine instructions; non-compliance ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,066 cases, 1,633 recoveries, 4...
More than 71.6 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai: New bus routes across UAE to serve Expo...
Low floor buses to offer WiFi service, USB charging ports and smart... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai police station records 17% drop in crime
It also recorded zero traffic deaths in 2020 and registered a drop in ... READ MORE
News
UAE to host 5,000 Afghan evacuees on way to third countries
20 August 2021
Newsmakers
Malayalam movie star Chitra passes away