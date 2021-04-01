Covid vaccine UAE: 82,833 doses administered in 24 hours

This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 84.84.

The UAE has administered 82,833 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 8.39 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 84.84.

The national vaccination campaign in UAE is also progressing at an accelerated pace with more than 7.9 million vaccine doses provided so far throughout the country, said Abdullah Al-Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai and Vice Chair of the Steering Committee of the C40 Leadership Group for South and West Asia.

More than half of the eligible population has currently been vaccinated.

The UAE’s vaccination campaign, which commenced in December 2020, provides free vaccination to the public as part of efforts to promote a lasting recovery from the pandemic. Dubai currently provides a choice of three vaccines to the community: Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Sinopharm.

Dubai-based Emirates SkyCargo has also become the world’s first airline cargo carrier to have transported more than 50 million (m) doses of Covid-19 vaccines on its flights.

The carrier has also transported more than 100 tonnes of syringes across the world to support the delivery of vaccines.