Covid-19: Emirates SkyCargo first carrier to transport 50 million vaccines
The carrier has also transported more than 100 tonnes of syringes across the world to support the delivery of vaccines.
Dubai-based Emirates SkyCargo has become the world’s first airline cargo carrier to have transported more than 50 million (m) doses of Covid-19 vaccines on its flights.
Since the start of international distribution late last year, Emirates SkyCargo has transported over 220 tonnes of Covid-19 vaccines, equivalent to more than 50m doses, on more than 150 flights from manufacturing locations to 50 destinations on its network via Dubai.
The carrier has transported six different kinds of Covid-19 vaccines.
“Emirates SkyCargo is proud to have reached the 50 million Covid-19 vaccine delivery milestone just ahead of World Health Day. As a socially responsible global air cargo carrier, our actions over the last year have always been directed at helping communities across the world, and especially those in developing nations, recover from the devastating impact of the pandemic. We’ve been leading the global air cargo industry’s efforts and working with our partner organisations in Dubai to rapidly distribute Covid-19 vaccines through Dubai to the rest of the world,” said Nabil Sultan, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President, Cargo.
Emirates SkyCargo had operated more than 27,800 flights and transported over 100,000 tonnes of essential commodities in the past year.
In January, Emirates SkyCargo joined hands with leading Dubai-based entities, DP World, International Humanitarian City, and Dubai Airports to form the Dubai Vaccine Logistics Alliance to harness the strategic strengths of Dubai as a major global distribution hub for Covid-19 vaccines.
In February, Emirates SkyCargo signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef) to prioritise transportation of Covid-19 vaccines in support of the Covax facility, which is aimed at the equitable global distribution of vaccines.
