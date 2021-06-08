Covid vaccine UAE: 63,984 doses administered in 24 hours

All prisoners in Sharjah have received the Covid-19 vaccine.

The UAE has administered 63,984 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 13.4 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 135.6 per 100 people.

In an interview with state news agency Wam, Brigadier-General Ahmed Abdulaziz Shuhail, Director of Sharjah's Punitive and Correctional Institution, said the number of prisoners dropped from 5,300 in 2019 to 3,500 in 2020.

He stressed that the UAE's punitive and correctional institutions respect human rights pertaining to freedom of belief and opinion, healthcare services, and equality.

The institution's headquarters comprises a human rights office affiliated to the office of the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Sharjah Police.

China has approved the emergency use of a Covid-19 vaccine for those as young as three, the drugmaker confirmed on Tuesday, making it the first country to offer jabs to young children.

Since the coronavirus first emerged in central China, Beijing has mostly managed to bring the country’s outbreak under control, and has administered over 777 million vaccine doses after a sluggish start.

A spokesperson for Sinovac told AFP its vaccine had been approved for use on children.

“In recent days, the Sinovac vaccine was approved for emergency use in three- to 17-year-olds,” the spokesperson said.