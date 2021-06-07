Covid-19: All Sharjah prisoners have received the vaccine

All prisoners in Sharjah have received the Covid-19 vaccine, a top official has said.

In an interview with state news agency Wam, Brigadier-General Ahmed Abdulaziz Shuhail, Director of Sharjah's Punitive and Correctional Institution, said the number of prisoners dropped from 5,300 in 2019 to 3,500 in 2020.

He stressed that the UAE's punitive and correctional institutions respect human rights pertaining to freedom of belief and opinion, healthcare services, and equality.

The institution's headquarters comprises a human rights office affiliated to the office of the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Sharjah Police.

“We seek to achieve several goals, starting with implementing the penalties set forth by legislators and the reform process, and ending with the prisoner's return to normal life as productive member of society."

He highlighted the institution's top initiatives. These include establishing a nursery for the children of prisoners, which now cares for 11 children; and a health initiative to provide dental implants, which covered 109 prisoners.

Through the Sanad initiative, the General Command of the Sharjah Police helped enroll the families of prisoners in professional courses and workshops and grant them licences to market and sell their products.

Brigadier-General Shuhail stated that their eVisit initiative, launched in cooperation with the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD), allows prisoners to see their families and spend time with their children.

The Faraj Fund initiative helped settle Dh1.8 million worth of debts in the first quarter of 2021.

The institution's educational programme enables many prisoners to receive their high school diplomas. Others have obtained diplomas in tourism and travel.

The officer noted that they plan to extend the educational programme to cover master's and doctorate degrees.