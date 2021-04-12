- EVENTS
Covid vaccine UAE: 32,479 doses administered in 24 hours
Dubai recently announced revised working hours for its vaccination centres during the month of Ramadan.
The UAE has administered 32,479 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 9.03 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 91.38.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has criticised what it describes as a "shocking imbalance" in the distribution of coronavirus vaccines between rich and poor countries.
"There remains a shocking imbalance in the global distribution of vaccines," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference on Friday, the BBC reported.
The group's chief said a target of seeing vaccination programmes under way in every country by Saturday would be missed.
Meanwhile, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced the work timings of its vaccination centres during the holy month of Ramadan.
The centres will be open only during the morning slot during the last 10 days of the holy month.
