Ramadan timings: Dubai Covid screening, vaccination centres
Dubai Health Authority announces timings for the centres during the holy month.
The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced the work timings of its hospitals, clinics and Covid-19 screening and vaccination centres during the holy month of Ramadan.
UAE announces private sector timings for Ramadan
Dubai issues revised timings for restaurants, cafes, hotels
>> Covid-19 vaccination centres
The centres will provide the vaccine from 9am to 4pm; and from 9pm to midnight from Sunday to Thursday.
On Fridays and Saturdays, the centres will provide vaccinations from 9am to 4pm only.
The centres will be open only during the morning slot during the last 10 days of the holy month.
The centres will be closed on May 7 and 8.
>> Covid-19 screening centres
Al Nasr Club: 8am to 1pm
Al Rashidiya Majlis: 8pm to 1am
Jumeirah Port Council, District 1: 8pm to 1am
Mall of the Emirates: 9am to 3pm
Deira City Centre: 9am to 3pm
>> Covid-19 assessment centres
Al Badaa health centre, Al Khawaneej health centre and the Dubai Municipality health centre will function 24/7.
>> Medical fitness centres
Al Muhaisnah centre will be open from 5am until 5pm. Staff will take an Iftar break from 5pm until 9pm and then work from 9pm to 3am. On Thursdays, the centre will be open until 5pm. It will remain closed on Fridays.
Other centres:
- Rashidiya: 8am to 4pm on weekdays.
- Emirates Airlines Medical Fitness Centre: 7.30am to 12.30pm.
- Dubai Land Medical Fitness Centres: Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8am to 12pm.
- Knowledge Village, JAFZA, Emirates Medical Fitness Centre and AXS: 8am to 1pm.
- DIFC, Al Lusaily and DAFZA: 9am to 2pm.
- Zabeel: 9am to 5pm on weekdays.
- Al Yalaiys: 7am to 4pm on weekdays.
- Al Quoz: 7am to 5pm on weekdays.
- Smart salem centre: 8am to 5pm on weekdays.
- Al Nahda: 7.30am to 4pm.
- Al Garhoud: 7.30am to 4.30pm.
>> DHA hospitals and health centres
Hospitals and health centres will work as per shift timings and medical practitioners will be on call to ensure work continues as usual. The emergency departments of all DHA hospitals will be functional round-the-clock.
>> Primary healthcare centres
The Nadd Al Hamar, Al Barsha and Airport Medical Centre will function around the clock on all days. All other DHA primary healthcare centres will be open from 9am to 3pm and from 8pm to 11pm.
Al Lusialy Medical Fitness Centre will be open on Fridays and Saturdays but only during the evening slot from 8pm to 11pm.
Al Mamzhar health centre, which is a dedicated child and maternity care centre, will function from 9am to 6pm on all weekdays.
