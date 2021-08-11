Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid vaccine: Philippines approves emergency use of UAE-made Hayat-Vax jab

Reuters/Manila
Filed on August 11, 2021
Photo: Reuters

The shots are identical to the Sinopharm vaccines from China.


The Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Wednesday it has approved the emergency use of the Hayat-Vax Covid-19 vaccine manufactured in the United Arab Emirates.

ALSO READ:

>> Hayat-Vax: Made-in-UAE Covid vaccine distribution begins

>> Covid vaccine: Now, book UAE-made Hayat-Vax jab through app

The Hayat-Vax vaccine, donated by the UAE, is identical to the Sinopharm vaccine from China, and will be administered to people aged 18 and above, FDA chief Rolando Enrique Domingo told Reuters.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210427&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210429130&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 