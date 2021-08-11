Covid vaccine: Philippines approves emergency use of UAE-made Hayat-Vax jab
The shots are identical to the Sinopharm vaccines from China.
The Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Wednesday it has approved the emergency use of the Hayat-Vax Covid-19 vaccine manufactured in the United Arab Emirates.
The Hayat-Vax vaccine, donated by the UAE, is identical to the Sinopharm vaccine from China, and will be administered to people aged 18 and above, FDA chief Rolando Enrique Domingo told Reuters.
